Daviess Co. gets grant for mental health court

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County has been awarded a grant by the state department of corrections for a mental health court.
Less jail time and more help for those inmates with mental illness is the goal of this new mental health court.
The $77,000 grant was helped with another $10,000 donation by River Valley Behavioral Health to fully support the new program. That will pay for the program’s director to oversee the inmates with mental illnesses.
“What it does is allow us to work with each of those people individually to develop individualized treatment plans, take them out of the jail," Claud Porter the county attorney said.
The director will work as the liaison between the treatment providers and the court.
“So we’re looking to get them not only on their medications, but into the workforce and into a place where they can live and support themselves and not be a part of the criminal justice system at all," Porter said.
Porter says they’re getting off to a quick start and should have the program up and running by August 1.
