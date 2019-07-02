Construction won’t stop business at Stateline Fireworks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the Fourth of July a few days away, many are rushing to get their fireworks displays ready.
This year, it’s a little harder to get to Stateline Fireworks on Highway 41 with all the construction happening near the Twin Bridges. However, the longtime family business says it’s loyal customers make it work.
“You know, it’s actually finally picking up, there’s not only road construction in front of us, it’s all over. This has been in the family 40 years, people come from all over, we have third generations. It’s really great to come see what we’re all about,” said Jackie Health, General Manager.
In Indiana, you can set off fireworks from 5:00 p.m. until two hours after sunset, and on the Fourth, you can use them almost all day from 10:00 a.m. until midnight.
