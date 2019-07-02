Cat wakes up Rockport family before fire destroys home

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A home in Rockport was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
It happened at a home on North Elm St. between 3rd and 4th St.
The Assistant Chief of the Ohio Twp Fire Department, Jeff Harris, says the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.
Four people were inside when the fire broke out. A man who lives there says the family’s cat woke them up.
The man said his wife and son escaped out the backdoor, but he and his daughter got stuck upstairs due to the smoke. They then went out onto the roof and yelled for a teenager, who happened to be passing by on a bicycle, to grab a nearby ladder so they could get down.
All four members of the family were unhurt, but sadly, we’re told the cat, along with two dogs and a guinea pig, died.
Police say an officer was taken from the scene to the hospital for treatment. No word on the officer’s condition.
Our reporter at the scene says it looks like two nearby homes and two vehicles also sustained damage.
We are working to get more information about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.