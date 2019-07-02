15 arrested on drug charges after sweep in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members from the Owensboro Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) say they arrested 15 people and seized seven guns and more than four ounces of methamphetamine as part of “Operation Take Back”.
They say the operation is the result of several lengthy investigations.
Owensboro Police say they are committed to the safety of the citizens.
If anyone has information related to drugs or criminal activity you can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Arrested:
- Barksdale Jr, Willie E., 39 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Federal Indictment (Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine)
- Drake, Chad D., 38 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (more than 2 grams)
- Boehman, Edward, 24 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (more than 2 grams)
- Payne, Gerald L., 33 years old, of Owensboro
Charges –Warrant Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (More than 2 grams)
- Hellman, Justin M., 38 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (More than 2 grams)
- Allen, Douglas L., 31 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (More than 2 grams), Warrant for Failure to Appear
- Devine, Jaymes F., 32 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (More than 2 grams)
- Smith, Joshua A., 35 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (More than 2 grams)
- Brown, Donald, 29 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – 2 Warrants for Contempt of Court
- Fulkerson, Clint E, 45 years old, of
Charges – Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree 1st Offense (Amphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- White, Jerri B, 35 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree 1st Offense (Amphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Cavanaugh, Cindy, 61 years old, of Utica, Kentucky
Charges – Warrant for Failure to Appear
- Elliott, Kalaha, 18 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Warrant for Failure to Appear
- Rickard, Gerri, 60 years old, of Owensboro
Charges –Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (More than 2 grams) (Enhanced with Firearm), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Evans, James, 50 years old, of Owensboro
Charges – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth) (More than 2 grams) (Enhanced with Firearm), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
