After A Rainy June; July Brings The Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of June featured an incredible…nearly 8-inches of rain which pushed yearly precipitation over 13-inches above average. The first day of July produced scattered thunderstorms with a sultry high of 91-degrees.
Today will feature the same weather as high temps ascend into the lower 90’s. The heat index will range from (93-97) during the afternoon and early evening which is typical for early July. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms on Wednesday as high temps ease into the upper 80’s. The severe weather threat through Wednesday is low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall that could prompt flooding.
