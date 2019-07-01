Summer Heat Opens July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of June featured an incredible…nearly 8-inches of rain which pushed yearly precipitation over 13-inches above average. The month of July will open with hot and humid weather under partly to mostly sunny skies. Scattered thunderstorms will fire during the heat the day as high temps climb into the lower 90’s. The severe weather threat is low.
Tuesday, will feature the same weather as high temps sneak into the lower 90’s. The heat index will range from (95-100) during the afternoon and early evening which is typical for July. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms on Wednesday as high temps ease into the upper 80’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.