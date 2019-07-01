Stun gun used on semi driver who was ignoring police commands, MPD says

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they used a stun gun on a Madisonville man early Monday morning for not following police commands.
Police say they got a complaint about 49-year-old Tyrone Purce screaming and beating on the counter at Love’s Truck Stop in Hanson.
Officers say he then left in his semi. A lot of calls then came in about his driving.
Purce then stopped on Eastside Lane where he police say he ignored their commands, so a stun gun was used to take him into custody.
Purce is now facing several charges.
