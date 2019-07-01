Stuck on sticky for the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sultry air is stuck over the Tri-State and will remain in place through the week. Daily highs will flirt with 90 degrees. High humidity values will help push the heat index to near 100 for the first half of the week. Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 70s, and patchy fog is likely each morning. Scattered showers and storms may pop up each afternoon and evening. Overall risk of severe weather is low, but storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.