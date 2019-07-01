1 person killed, another critically hurt in Muhlenberg Co. crash

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One woman killed in a crash Monday morning in South Carollton.
Kentucky State Police say it happened just after 10:20 a.m. near Davis Circle on US 431.
Troopers say a car driven by 53-year-old Karen Leach of Greenville, KY, was heading North.
They say a van heading south crossed the center line and hit Leach’s car head on.
Leach was killed. Troopers say her passenger, 79-year-old Linda Embry, of Greenville, KY, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
