1 person killed, another critically hurt in Muhlenberg Co. crash
By Jill Lyman | July 1, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 4:48 PM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One woman killed in a crash Monday morning in South Carollton.

Kentucky State Police say it happened just after 10:20 a.m. near Davis Circle on US 431.

Troopers say a car driven by 53-year-old Karen Leach of Greenville, KY, was heading North.

They say a van heading south crossed the center line and hit Leach’s car head on.

Leach was killed. Troopers say her passenger, 79-year-old Linda Embry, of Greenville, KY, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

