Otters & Rascals Battle in Rubber Game of Series, at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the Evansville Otters came back to tie the game at three in the fifth inning Sunday, the River City Rascals scored four unanswered runs before the series finale was called final due to inclement weather, giving the Rascals a 7-3 win over the Otters in seven innings.
The Rascals broke through first with two runs in the top of the second.
Designated hitter Nolan Meadows, who was 0-10 in the series heading into the at-bat, hit a two-run home run off Otters starting pitcher Tyler Vail to give the Rascals a 2-0 lead.
The Otters cut the Rascals lead in half in the bottom of the third.
Keith Grieshaber led off with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout by Jacob Adams.
River City’s Kameron Esthay hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning, giving the Rascals a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Evansville’s Ryan Long hit his eighth home run of the year, a solo shot over the right field wall to make the score 3-2 Rascals.
The Otters tied the game in the bottom of the fifth as David Cronin smacked an RBI single, scoring Justin Erby to tie the game at three. It was Cronin’s third RBI in the series.
In the top of the sixth, Vail hit Andrew Penner and walked Trevor Achenbach before he was pulled for Malcolm Grady.
Grady then walked Esthay to load the bases with no outs. He followed with a strikeout to Braxton Martinez.
With the bases loaded and one out, Zach Lavy grounded into a fielder’s choice, as Carlos Castro decided to throw home for the force out, but his throw was offline to Mike Rizzitello. Penner scored to give the Rascals a 4-3 lead.
JD Hearn, the next batter, hit a ground ball to shortstop Jacob Adams who overthrew David Cronin at second base, causing an error. Two runs would cross the plate as the Rascals expanded their lead to 6-3.
The Rascals tacked on another run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Martinez as River City took control of the game at 7-3.
Inclement weather forced the game to be called final.
Vail tossed five innings, allowing five runs – three earned - on two hits, earning the loss.
Former Otter Tanner Cable went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs - two earned - on four hits. He finished with a no-decision, and Taylor Purus threw a third of an inning in relief, earning the win. Yeison Medina picked up the save.
The Otters will start a six-game road trip to the St. Louis area, beginning Tuesday with a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies.
First pitch from Sauget, Ill. Tuesday will be at 7:05 p.m. with Dave Nguyen on the call.
