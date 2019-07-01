Mena Wins 3, Geroux Finds Paydirt, on Ellis Park Opening Day

“I’d probably mostly be gone anyway (to ride out-of-town stakes on weekends) if I stayed here, so I’d end up being here maybe a day, where I can ride five days a week in New York,” he said. “But my family is in Kentucky, so it would be great for us (to stay). I’ll definitely think about it maybe next year to stay when my son starts school. They start early in August. I like to be around my family. I’m a family man. So if I have to stay to be with my family, I’d love to here, sure. The money is good and I think it will get better in the future. I think they have a good future ahead of them… The dirt track is very good, a lot of moisture, which is nice. Now I can’t wait to try the turf.”