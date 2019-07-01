LIVE COVERAGE: Funeral for Girl Scout killed in accident at Indiana camp

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The 11-year-old girl killed when a tree fell on her at Girl Scout Camp will be laid to rest Monday.
(Funeral service scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. CT):
Isabelle Meyer, of Jasper, died after what the Perry County Sheriff’s Office called a “freak accident.”
The tree landed on her and three others while at Camp Koch. Authorities still are unsure why that happened.
A visitation took place Sunday at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. Family, friends and those who just wanted to support the Meyer’s showed up to pay their respects.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family pay for the funeral expenses. At last check, more than $16,000 has been donated, far surpassing the $7,500 goal.
Isabelle’s funeral service will start Monday morning at 10 ET at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.
We will have live coverage throughout the service.
