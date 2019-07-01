Indiana DCS director responds to lawsuit

Indiana DCS director responds to lawsuit
Logo (Source: Indiana DCS)
By Jill Lyman | July 1, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 10:55 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Child Services director Terry Stigdon, RN, MSN released a video statement Monday responding to the class-action lawsuit filed against the agency.

Click here for the transcript of her statement.

Nine children in foster care filed the civil rights lawsuit.

Court documents show two of those children are from Spencer County.

The case seeks class action status to represent the 22,000 children in the DCS system who they say are left in “inappropriate, unstable or overly restrictive” foster care.

