Independent candidate officially running for Evansville Mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Steve Ary hopes to be the next Mayor of Evansville.
He officially filed Monday at the election office. Ary had been working to get the number of signatures needed before making it official, and reached the deadline just in time.
He’s running as an Independent candidate, and tells us some of his priorities as mayor would be homelessness, affordable housing, and the city budget.
Ary’s competition is Republican Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Libertarian candidate Bart Gadau.
Mayor Winnecke won in the spring primary against fellow Republican Connie Witman.
Since the deadline is now over to file, there will be no democratic mayoral candidate in the fall election.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.