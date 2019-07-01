Fallen trees and powerlines reported during Sunday evening storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. and OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several reports came in Sunday evening during a storm that moved through the Tri State.
Vectren reports 4,684 customers are without power.
Kenergy now reports about 3,600 are without.
Evansville dispatchers say they have at least nine reports of wires down in the city, including some at Kentucky and Walnut.
One viewer sent us video of the strong wind blowing up dust at the ball fields on Boeke
Jamie Palmer Gorman sent us a photo of a large limb on a house on MacArther Drive on the east side.
We also heard several reports of trees and power lines down in Daviess County.
Heather Embry sent us a picture of a fallen tree that she says is blocking Chuck Gray Court in Owensboro.
There are also limbs down in Newburgh and Mt. Vernon. Derek Thomas sent us a picture from Mt. Vernon.
Kat Olberding sent us a picture a of large limb down in Boonville.
