Evansville family welcomes home new member from China

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An Evansville family just grew a little more as they welcomed home Eliza who became a part of the family through adoption.
Eliza and her mom Shari are still getting used to being on American soil, because just yesterday, the two hopped off a plane from China where the new mother daughter duo were united for the first time.
“As a two year old, she doesn’t know she’s coming to a better life,” said Shari Bryant.
A life Shari says is full of possibilities and love.
“It’s just something money can’t buy, it’s a priceless God moment,” said Bryant.
Eliza isn’t the only one who crossed seas to be a part of the Bryant/ Kirsch family, her cousin Isaiah was also adopted from China four years ago.
“Me and Eliza are kind of the same, we both have black hair and black eyes,” said Isaiah Kirsch.
While Eliza is still getting used to the new environment, her cousins can’t wait to spend time with her.
Shari says adoption was one of the best decisions she’s ever made, and she can’t wait to see the wonderful person Eliza will become.
Eliza will be celebrating her 2nd birthday on July 4, and it’s going to be statue of liberty and Hello Kitty themed!
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.