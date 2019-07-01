David James to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Long time WFIE anchor, David James, will soon be the newest inductee into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame.
James David Longest (we know him as David James) started his journalism career writing and editing posts at Bosse High School’s newspaper and yearbook.
He went on to become editor of the Crescent, the University of Evansville’s weekly newspaper.
David received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a Masters in Humanities while working evenings writing obituaries for The Evansville Courier and writing features part-time for The Evansville Sunday Courier and Press.
After graduation, he worked full-time at the latter, covering education and police beats before moving on as a reporter-anchor at WGBF-AM (Evansville).
In late 1973, David began a 41-year career at WFIE-TV, becoming evening anchor and managing editor.
His work took him to the White House, United Nations, the Gulf Coast, England, Germany, and the Ukraine.
He also moderated several televised debates for mayor and the U.S. Senate and was a fixture on the Jerry Lewis MDA telethon in Evansville for more than 30 years.
Additionally, he has served on numerous community boards and committees.
David currently works part-time at WNIN-FM as host of a weekly, radio interview program ,"Two Main Street."
David will be inducted along with morning show radio host and TV anchor/reporter Ann Craig-Cinnamon, TV journalist Linda Lupear, and TV program manager and network founder Ed Spray.
“We are honored to recognize Ann, James, Linda, and Ed for their commitment to our industry and their work to inform and entertain audiences throughout Indiana and the nation. This 2019 class joins a long list of people who have built a remarkable record of accomplishment in broadcasting, and we’re grateful to the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers for helping us identify worthy candidates for this recognition,” said Dave Arland, Executive Director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association.
This year’s Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Thursday, October 24 at lunch during the annual Indiana Broadcasters Conference in Carmel.
