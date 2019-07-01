Berry Global completes Acquisition of RPC Group

“We are very excited to move forward together as a global plastic and recycled packaging industry leader, serving thousands of customers with our high-quality, innovative, and protective solutions along with the industry’s most diversified and expansive manufacturing footprint,” said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry. “The acquisition of RPC will give us the opportunity to leverage our combined know-how in innovative material science, product development, and manufacturing technologies to create significant value for our shareholders. Through this shared approach, we anticipate approximately $150 million in annual synergies.”