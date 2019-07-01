Alles Brothers Furniture reopens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Alles Brothers Furniture has been a part of Henderson for more than a century before it was shut down in 2018, but Monday the shop reopened its doors.
In 2018 Herman Alles passed away at 95-years-old and with no children to take over the business, he left it to the Owensboro Catholic Diocese. The diocese didn’t want to run the business, so it closed.
However, some of Herman’s distant relatives had a plan.
“They just wanted to keep it going. They felt like Mr. Alles, Herman Alles, would really want it to be kept going," said Pam Burke, Manager.
Pam Burke had worked for Herman Alles for 37-years, and Monday she was back on the sales floor with the new owners.
“It’s exciting. We’ve been getting ready and this week has just been crazy. But we’re so happy. I mean everybody seems like they’re so excited about it," said Burke.
The owners said they’ll have a grand opening sometime in the coming weeks for the community to come out and see what they’ve done with the place.
