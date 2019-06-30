UE’s Morales to help coach Puerto Rican national volleyball team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fernando Morales lives and breathes volleyball.
The Puerto Rican native takes over as the Aces interim head volleyball coach after Manolo Concepcion left for a coaching job at Missouri State.
Morales was Concepcion’s assistant last year and brings 18 years of playing experience,to the Aces coaching ranks. He played for the Puerto Rican national team, and in professional volleyball leagues in his homeland, Europe and Asia.
Now, Morales has a special opportunity to give back and represent his country as an assistant coach with the Puerto Rico women’s national team, in the Pan-Am Cup.
Morales will be gone for a few weeks, and then he’ll come back to UE, as he gets ready for his first season, as Aces volleyball coach.
