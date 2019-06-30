Steamy week ahead with scattered afternoon storms.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A line of storms will dive through the Tri-State Sunday night. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats. After the storms clear out, it will be warm and humid overnight with lows in the middle 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible all week. Highs in the 90s will combine with humidity to make the heat index approach 100 degrees. Showers and storms will be most likely in the afternoon and evening each day.