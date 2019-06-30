Retired EPD officer holds book signing for latest novel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A retired EPD officer returned to Evansville Saturday to promote his newest book.
Rick Reed is the author of the “Cleanest Kill,” which is the eighth book in his fictional series about two police officers in Evansville.
Reed tells us he does get inspiration for the topics of his books from his time in the department. He says it’s a way for him to relive his memories while also adding a fictional spin to some of the cases he worked on during his time at EPD.
“If it wasn’t for the experience that I had, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” Reed explained. “I’ve learned so much about them and getting into a story I’ll remember that character and kind of get into that characters head.”
Reed’s next and final book of this series will hit stands in February.
He hopes to start a spin-off series next year.
