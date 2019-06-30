Otters host Rascals on Princess Night at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Baseball is full of oddities. For instance, in the Frontier League divisional races, the Otters are 25-17, which would be good for a 3-game lead, in the east. Of course, Evansville is in the west, where they’re 4 games out of first.
Another oddity? Disney princesses at Bosse Field, but hey, it's princess night, as they host the Rascals.
First inning, bases loaded for River City, when Jacob Hill gets the ground ball he needs. Otters turn the huge, 4-6-3 double play, but a run scores, and it's 1-0.
2nd inning, bases juiced again for the Rascals, and again, Hill gets the grounder. 6-4-3 D-P, and Hill is out of trouble!
4th inning, though, it's now 3-0 R-C, when Trevor Achenbach drops one into left. That drives in another run, and it's 4-0.
But, the Otters answer right back. Carlos Castro at 2nd, for Mike Rizzitello, who hits a hard one to short. He can't handle it and everyone's safe, but then the shortstop tries to get Castro, who over-ran 3rd, but he air-mails it, to the wall, and Castro scores, to make it 4-1.
Eventually, the Otters get up off the mat and stage a late rally, with 5 runs in the 7th, thanks to a David Cronin 2-run single, a Ryan Long 2-run single, and a Castro R-B-I single, to take a 6-4 lead.
From there, the Otters bullpen held down the Rascals, with all-star Taylor Wright, notching the save, for the 6-4 Otters win!
Anthony Arias got the win for Evansville, pitching an inning of relief, in the 7th. Chad Gendron took the loss for River City, after giving up 3 of those runs in the 7th.
The Otters and Rascals close out the series, Sunday evening, at 5:05, at Bosse Field.
