Madisonville woman dies after being injured in 2 vehicle crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police say one person has died after a wreck at the intersection of Island Ford Road and I-69 around 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, Wilma Crowell, 85, of Madisonville, died Saturday after being injured in a two vehicle crash. The news release from police says Crowell was turning onto the entrance ramp of I-69 when her SUV collided with another car.
Witnesses told police Crowell did not yield the right of way to the oncoming car, which was being driven by 37-year-old Dane Branscum, and the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.
Madisonville Police says Crowell and her passenger, 73-year-old Silas Long, were taken from the crash by medical helicopters. The news release says Crowell died not long after being transported.
Police say Branscum had no reported injuries.
