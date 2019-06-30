Ellis Park celebrates Opening Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Racing has officially arrived at Ellis Park in 2019. Opening day could not have gone any better for general manager Jeff Hall.
“It’s electric, you know, it is one of the best opening days I’ve seen in many, many years. The fan support is unbelievable. Especially for an opening day with this being the last day of the month and being on a Sunday, we’re thrilled,” said Hall.
The park has had a little bit of a face lift and new ownership. Hall says they have a lot to be excited about, including what he calls the best jockey colony in Ellis Park history. Julien Leparoux is an accomplished jockey who has raced all over the country, but today was his first time racing in Henderson.
“Yeah it was great to come! I hear a lot of good stuff about it. You know, the track is in good condition so that was a good thing, I was glad to be here today," said Leparoux.
Even with all of the changes that have taken place here in the off season, racing secretary Dan Bork says seeing the horses and the crowds is what really makes it all worth it for everybody involved.
“When you’re here a few weeks prior to, and it is still kind of dormant from the previous year, and then all of a sudden people start showing up and they look around, and the crowds are back and you see happy people looking at the horses, then it all kind of settles in," said Bork.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.