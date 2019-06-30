Dawson Springs PD warning residents after recent trailer thefts

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking residents to make sure their utility trailers are locked after recent thefts.
A Facebook post from the Dawson Springs Police Department says the thefts of utility trails are on the rise again. Over the past two weeks officers have had three cases of trailer thefts inside the city limits, the post states.
Dawson Springs Police say if you see someone looking your yard or your neighbor’s yard, call their department.
