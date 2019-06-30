Dawson Springs PD warning residents after recent trailer thefts

Dawson Springs PD warning residents after recent trailer thefts
Generic - Police Lights
By Jared Goffinet | June 30, 2019 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 1:37 PM

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking residents to make sure their utility trailers are locked after recent thefts.

Public Service Announcement: Utility trailer thefts are back on the rise. The Dawson Springs Police have worked three in...

Posted by Dawson Springs Police on Sunday, June 30, 2019

A Facebook post from the Dawson Springs Police Department says the thefts of utility trails are on the rise again. Over the past two weeks officers have had three cases of trailer thefts inside the city limits, the post states.

Dawson Springs Police say if you see someone looking your yard or your neighbor’s yard, call their department.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.