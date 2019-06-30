Community leaders hold water gun fight to take stand against violence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community leaders rallied together to create an event Saturday to stand against violence called The Summer Water Soak Fest.
It’s a community water gun fight that brought kids of all ages and their families together for hours of good fun.
“When you plan an event there’s the anticipation and nervousness of wondering how it’s going to turn out. But, it turned out great, and the kids are having a great time so we’re happy" said organizer Philip Baker.
Kids of all ages, running around and putting their energy into something productive.
"It helps when people are bored they can just come here and have fun listen to music, eat” said Jada Butler.
With the recent spike in crime in Evansville, it’s not just parents that are wanting better for their kids, it’s the kids themselves.
“It’s just sad, there’s really nothing you can say about it. It’s just sad. Stressful, and sad” said Treasure Boyd.
Hoping, that as the summer goes on more people will take advantage of events like this one.
“It needs to be more people, because people are out here gang bangin’ and stuff, people are dying. I think this is more important. Little kids and people can come out here and enjoy themselves”said Boyd.
As their clothes dry, and the water guns empty, they hope to spread the word that better is coming to Evansville.
“Negativity gets a lot more attention than positive things. I just want to remind everybody that they can come outside and have fun without having to worry about any drama” said Phillip Baker.
One water gun fight at a time.
