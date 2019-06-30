Affidavit: 2 people arrested after 3 dogs left in vehicles without food, water

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested Saturday for Animal Cruelty-Abandon/Neglect after leaving their dogs in an RV and a U-Haul van.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ronnie Graves, 58, and Elizabeth Cardona, 59, both of Burlington, North Carolina, went into the Tropicana Casino while three dogs were left inside of the vehicles in direct sunlight for nearly three-hours.
The affidavit says a security officer went to the RV and the U-Haul after being told about the dogs. That security officer told police he went inside the unlocked RV to check on two dogs and found a water bowl filled with soda and no food.
The security officer then saw another dog inside of the U-Haul van, the affidavit states. There was a water bowl inside the van, but no water was in it, according to the security officer’s statement.
A animal control officer told police all three dogs were “panting heavily,” when she arrived to the Tropicana parking lot, the affidavit says. According to the animal control officer, the temperature inside the RV was 100-degrees and the temp inside of the U-Haul was 98-degrees.
“It should be noted both the RV and U-Haul were parked in direct sunlight and zero shade,” the affidavit states.
After checking security footage, the affidavit says Graves and Cardona left the dogs around 11:30 a.m. The police officers were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m., the affidavit says.
All three dogs were taken to All Pet Emergency Vet Clinic.
Cardona and Graves are currently in the Vanderburgh Count Jail.
