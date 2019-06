EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures broke above 90 degrees on Saturday and will likely climb into the lower 90s through the middle of next week. High humidity levels will create heat index values near 100 through the period. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours each day. A more unsettled pattern will arrive by the middle of the work week. More widespread showers and storms will be possible.