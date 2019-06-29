WB I-64 section down to 1-lane after camper fire

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A section of westbound I-64 is down to one-lane after a camper caught fire on the roadway.
ISP Trooper Lents tells us a camper, which was being pulled by a truck, caught fire after a tire blew at the 61.5 mile-marker. Trooper Lents says no one was injured from the fire.
According to Dubois County Central Dispatch, crews have opened one-lane of WB I-64 near Ferdinand. Both lanes on this westbound section of the interstate were originally closed.
A 14 News viewer shared some pictures from the scene from with us.
The viewer, who sent us the photos, said they waited in stand-still traffic for about 45-minutes.
We will update this story once the interstate has been fully reopened.
