WB I-64 section down to 1-lane after camper fire

WB I-64 section down to 1-lane after camper fire
Something caught fire along I-64 early Saturday near Ferdinand. (Source: WFIE via 14 News Viewer)
By Jared Goffinet | June 29, 2019 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 1:47 PM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A section of westbound I-64 is down to one-lane after a camper caught fire on the roadway.

ISP Trooper Lents tells us a camper, which was being pulled by a truck, caught fire after a tire blew at the 61.5 mile-marker. Trooper Lents says no one was injured from the fire.

According to Dubois County Central Dispatch, crews have opened one-lane of WB I-64 near Ferdinand. Both lanes on this westbound section of the interstate were originally closed.

A 14 News viewer shared some pictures from the scene from with us.

The viewer said he waited in stand-still traffic on the interstate for around 45-minutes on Saturday.
The viewer said he waited in stand-still traffic on the interstate for around 45-minutes on Saturday. (Source: WFIE via 14 News Viewer)

The viewer, who sent us the photos, said they waited in stand-still traffic for about 45-minutes.

We will update this story once the interstate has been fully reopened.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.