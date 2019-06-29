Pro basketball player holds skills camp for Owensboro kids

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been a decade, since Rebecca Greenwell first, shot onto the basketball scene, in Owensboro.
She had a stellar career at Owensboro Catholic, from 2009 to 2013, during which she led the Aces to state, twice. And Last year, Greenwell was drafted in the 3rd round, by the Washington Mystics.
Well, Saturday, the former Owensboro Catholic star was back in the big 'O', hosting a shooting skills camp.
A small group of kids got to learn the proper shooting techniques, from one of the best shooters, in women’s basketball. Case in point, she finished her career at Duke, 5th, on the Blue Devils’ all-time scoring list, with 1,874 points.
Greenwell also holds their record, for most 3-pointers made, with 301.
Proceeds from the camp benefited the Boulware Mission in Owensboro.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.