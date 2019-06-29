OPD: investigation underway after man shot early Sat.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after police were called to a shooting early Saturday.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, a man was shot once around 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Byron Court. OPD says in their news release the victim was taken to the hospital with what they think are non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police, 270-687-8888, or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers, 270-687-8484.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
