KSP: All lanes of I-24 back open after fatal collision in Lyon County, 13 injured involving 12 vehicles

Trooper Bryan Luckett with the Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield provided a briefing on the multi-vehilce crash along I-24 near the 52 mile marker in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police Works Fatal Collision in Lyon County Eddyville, KY (June 28, 2019) – At approximately 4:38 PM Kentucky State Police Post 1 received numerous calls of a multiple vehicle collision on I24, east of Eddyville. Preliminary investigation shows 12 vehicles to be involved in the collision. All involved were traveling east on I24. Traffic was slow to stopped, around the 51mm, due to construction ahead of the collision scene. Coleman A. Strachman, 42 of Sharpsburg, NC was operating a Semi-trailer truck east on I24. Witnesses’ state and early investigation indicates that inattention on behalf of the semi driver appears to be a contributing factor in the collision. The semi ran into stopped/slowed traffic at approximately the 51-mile marker, causing a chain of events with multiple injuries. Jace Ashton Lee Smothers, 19 of Norton, KS was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lyon County Coroner. Smothers was a passenger in a van occupied by multiple occupants. The van is, registered to Christ in Youth Incorporated out of Joplin, MO. Approximately 22 people appear to be involved. At least two others are in critical condition. Four people were Air lifted to Skyline Hospital in Nashville TN. One person was Air lifted to Deaconess Midtown hospital in Evansville Indiana. Eight people were, transported via EMS by ground, to other local hospitals. The remaining individuals were released. Some out of town travelers are staying at local hotels. Kentucky State Police Troopers are still on scene conducting the investigation. I24 eastbound lanes are, closed at exit 45. We expect to reopen the Interstate by no later than 3:00am. The scene is extensive and we do not have all the details at this time. KSP asks for the Publics patience as we work to reopen I24 and make further notifications. Kentucky State Police was assisted on the scene by Lyon County Sherriff’s Office, Lyon County Coroner, US Forestry Law Enforcement, Kentucky Department of Transportation, Caldwell County Sherriff’s Office, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County Sherriff’s Office, Eddyville Fire Department, Kuttawa Fire Department, Ledbetter Fire Department, Lyon County EMS, Trigg County EMS, Caldwell County EMS and numerous other agencies. The investigation is continuing by Sgt. Eric Fields and Trooper Michael Robichaud. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.