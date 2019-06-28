KSP: All lanes of I-24 back open after fatal collision in Lyon County, 13 injured involving 12 vehicles

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a major crash blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 28.
According to Kentucky State Police, Jace Smothers, 19, of Norton, Kansas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash involved 12 vehicles, injuring 13 injuries.
Five victims were flown to hospitals in Nashville and Evansville and eight were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. Four refused medical treatment.
I-24 eastbound reopened at 5:30 a.m. after a crash reconstruction investigation.
This is around the 51 mile marker between the KY 293 Eddyville exit 45 interchange and the KY 139 Princeton interchange near the Lyon-Caldwell County line.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.