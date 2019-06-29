HCSO: man killed in late Fri. crash in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed in a late Friday crash on Martin-Martin Road.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Noble Snellen, 46, of Henderson, was killed in the crash that happened in the 10,000 block of Martin-Martin Road.
The Sheriff’s Office also says in their news release, Robert Snellen, 67, was riding in the vehicle with his son and had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted at the scene by the Smith Mills Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue, and Henderson EMS.
The news release did not detail how the crash happened.
