Family of five displaced by early morning Evansville fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family was forced out of their home by a fire.
The Evansville Fire Department says the fire happened early Saturday morning, shortly after 5, at a home in the 200 block of Indian Trail.
The fire department says they found fire venting from the back of the home when they arrived at the scene.
Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control and put the fire out.
EFD says the family of two adults and three children was able to safely make it out of the home.
The fire was limited to the rear addition of the home, however, fire officials say there is heavy smoke damage throughout. The Red Cross was called in to help the family that will be displaced.
EFD says the fire will be classified as accidental, but the exact cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.