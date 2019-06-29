Aces basketball, ONB team up for first McCarty Leadership Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was just a year ago when Aces basketball head coaches, Walter McCarty and Matt Ruffing, joined forces with Old National Bank to help local youth through the formation of the McCarty Leadership Academy.
On Friday, their vision became a reality at the first leadership academy camp. Through funds raised from the academy, 3rd through 5th grade students from the Dream Center, YMCA, and the Boys & Girls Club, attended the Aces basketball camp.
These kids got to learn skills from Aces coaches and players from both men’s and women’s teams.
We spoke to a couple campers, who had a ton of fun.
“It’s really fun, I actually get to learn how to actually play basketball,” said camper Gabrielle Woods. “I’m learning to be a good defense and a good shooter. So maybe I could be a basketball player when I get older.”
“My favorite is when we did knockout and I’m learning about how to dribble better and how to shoot better,” camper Aiden Brock said.
“We wanna build confidence in these kids and let em know we believe in them, but also help support them in any way that we can,” Men’s Head Coach Walter McCarty explained. “Ya know we’re just finding bigger and better ways that we can impact these kids and this is just the beginning.”
Old Nation Bank donated $3 for every three-pointer made this past season to the McCarty Leadership Academy.
