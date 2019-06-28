Victims from Evansville area among 4 killed in Daviess Co., Ind. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The names of the four people killed in a crash in Daviess County, Ind. have been released.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victims have been identified as 26-year-old Matthew Grimes, of Evansville, 24-year-old Jessica Krohn, of Evansville, 5-year-old Maddalynn Grimes, of North Charleston, S.C. and 7-year-old Isabella Pfingston, of Boonville.
The crash happened around 6:30 Thursday evening at the intersection of State Road 58 and CR 425 E.
The sheriff’s office says Matthew Grimes was driving southbound and failed to yield the right of way to a westbound vehicle at the intersection.
All four people in Grimes’s car were killed in the crash.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, 41-year-old Rodney Page, of Plainville, Ind., was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.
The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office says they do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.
