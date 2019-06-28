Three charged with dealing meth after arrest in Evansville shopping center parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are in jail after police say they were caught dealing meth at Town Center shopping center on Diamond Ave.
Officers say they saw a truck pull into the parking lot beside another car. They say the two men in the truck made several exchanges with a woman in the car before leaving.
Police say one car followed the truck, while two officers approached the woman in the parking lot.
Officers say the woman began choking because she tried to swallow a baggie of meth that was the size of a ping pong ball.
They say the woman, Kristie Higgs, finally spit the bag out. Police say she told them she got it from Jon Onan and gave him her bank card so he could get out $300.
Inside Higgs’ purse, police say they found a pipe, a syringe, and more meth. All together, police say was it was about 9.4 grams of meth.
Police say they followed Onan and Charles Weathers to the parking lot of some apartments on Baker Avenue.
They say Onan had warrants, and there was a small amount of meth in his pocket. Officers say they found a digital scale and Higgs’ bank card in the truck.
They say a syringe was found on Weathers.
Police believe all three were involved in dealing meth.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.