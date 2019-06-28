Sheriff: Man 5x legal alcohol limit arrested after wrong way chase

Pike Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Pike County Sheriff says a man is now in custody after a dangerous situation on I-69.
It happened Thursday around 3:15 p.m.
Sheriff Kent Johnson says they had several calls about a wrong way driver on the interstate.
He says the driver, Harcourt Alton, drove northbound in the southbound lanes, and southbound in the northbound lanes. Sheriff Johnson says Alton turned around at least twice.
Four units from Pike County, including the sheriff, as well as a Petersburg Police officer responded.
The sheriff says they found a white truck speeding down the interstate in the wrong lanes.
He says Alton drove straight toward the responding deputies, and all of them had to get out of the way to avoid being hit.
A chase continued for about three miles into Gibson County.
The sheriff says Alton almost hit a semi head on. He says a deputy pulled up to block him, but he hit the deputy’s car, over corrected, then hit the semi.
Sheriff Johnson says Alton kept going for about 250 feet until the deputy was able to stop him.
He was pulled from the car and taken into custody. No one was hurt.
The sheriff says there is about $3,000-$4,000 worth of damage to the deputy’s cruiser.
Alton was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff says a blood draw showed he had a BAC of .432. Alton faces a long list of charges including battery on a law enforcement officer with a vehicle.
Vandeburgh County records show Alton was arrested after a three car crash in February 2018. Two people were sent to the hospital with neck injuries. Deputies say his blood alcohol level was .48, which is six times the legal limit.
Experts say that high of a BAC is deadly for most people.
