Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discusses Thursday’s debate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren spoke with Dan Katz about Thursday’s debate.
DAN: So, in your mind, what's separated last night's debate? Uh, other than a whole new set of candidates from the one the night before.
GRETA: All right, well let's just talk about, uh, the candidate from your great state, from the great state of Indiana: Mayor Pete. He gets an “A” for being honest, for candor when he talked about the troubles that they're having in South Bend, but he gets an “F” for being a good politician because when he said, the first thing he said was, I could not get it done. I thought, ouch! That little soundbite is going to appear in every ad that's running against him from now until they nominated some of the Democratic Party. So we appreciate his candor about the problem, but he just handed his political opponents a big, you know, a big reward. Uh, now the whole, the whole dynamics last night was different. The second debate was different than the first. The first was much more staid a little bit. This was, this had much more sparkle and much more aggressive.
And I suspect part of the reason is because the, the panel last night had opportunity to watch the first night and somewhat get themselves prepared. Even like Senator Gillibrand was suddenly jumping in all the time and getting much more aggressive than I think that she would have been had she been on the first night. So, um, more fireworks last night. And once again, it's like a beauty pageant. We get to see a little tiny snapshot of all of these candidates. Um, but this is a long race. There's a lot more to happen, including many more debates.
DAN: Okay. So one of the highlights of last night of course was the Camilla Harris-Joe Biden exchange on the segregation issue. How much of an impact do you think that made?
GRETA: That was a big ouch for vice president Biden and he should've seen it coming and she was quite clever the way she did it because what she said was she says, ah, “Mr. Vice President, I don't think you are racist.” And then she, then she said a number of things to indicate, well maybe she does because she was saying things that he was against busing. Um, and, and so it, you know, it was sort of a backhanded way to do it. Look what she did. We do in the courtroom all the time of service. Sneaky way that you, you make a statement for instance, before a jury might say to the jury, “I'm not calling witness number one a liar. Witness number one may have told you three different stories, but I'm not saying witness number one is a liar.” And it’s a little bit different, but that’s what she did.
But look, she's, now she's got a target on her back for the next debate because I would suspect that since she was so successful last night and achieving points is that now every one of her opponents is going through every single case that she or her office ever handled, which was Attorney General of the state of California to see if there's any indication anything was done wrong or anything was done on fairly. Because, uh, one of the issues, especially on the democratic side of the ledger this year is criminal justice reform and whether or not people are treated fairly and equally so they're going to go through every single case that was ever tried in her office. And if it turns out that there's some that may not have been fair, a, you can expect that she's going to hear about it at the next debate. So it's really buckle up, but it's a long race. Yes. Yeah. So
DAN: Her prosecutorial skills will be put to the test throughout this campaign, I'm sure. Now, let me hear your thoughts on some of the lower tier candidate stage left stage, right, that may have made inroads last night.
GRETA: Well, I don't think that someone that far on the far edge of the stage are necessarily going to be the candidate that would be very unusual. Marianne Williamson, for instance, last night, a very unusual candidate. She had not been involved in politics before, but she did say some things that were sort of interested in my sort of a provokes and war discussion. For instance, on healthcare, everyone was talking about how to deal with healthcare and how to make sure people had access to healthcare. And she said, well, why don't we, why don't we, instead, instead of just talking about what we do once someone gets sick, why don't we also include in the discussion the root cause of illness? And she was talking about the food supply, the climate, and so she was sort of brought it all in in and out and maybe opening the eyes of a greater discussion. So I don't see her as being the nominee, but I do see her as adding another dimension to the discussion.
DAN: All right. There were more attacks on president Trump last night. Do you think any of those punches were landed?
GRETA: Uh, you know, I think the country is so deeply divided right now. I don't know if I, I think he’s Teflon, and I think whoever is the democratic nominee ultimately will have Teflon as well. Um, I don't see much sort of crossover, independent, moderate vote, at least not right now. Uh, you know, he's a, um, obviously because he's the one who's going to get the nomination from the Republican Party. He is a target, but it is interesting as you say, I don't think, I think his name was mentioned once the first night by Senator Klobuchar and uh, and that was it. And then they were trying to make him invisible, I think. And then last night he was mentioned many times. So, uh, it's a, it was a very different debate. But it's only the first one of many.
DAN: That's right. The next one is set for a next month in Detroit and we hope to hear more from you about that and the other things as we move through the campaign season. Thanks very much for joining us once again.
Speaker 3: Thank you Dan.
