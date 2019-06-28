Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discusses Thursday’s debate

GRETA: Well, I don't think that someone that far on the far edge of the stage are necessarily going to be the candidate that would be very unusual. Marianne Williamson, for instance, last night, a very unusual candidate. She had not been involved in politics before, but she did say some things that were sort of interested in my sort of a provokes and war discussion. For instance, on healthcare, everyone was talking about how to deal with healthcare and how to make sure people had access to healthcare. And she said, well, why don't we, why don't we, instead, instead of just talking about what we do once someone gets sick, why don't we also include in the discussion the root cause of illness? And she was talking about the food supply, the climate, and so she was sort of brought it all in in and out and maybe opening the eyes of a greater discussion. So I don't see her as being the nominee, but I do see her as adding another dimension to the discussion.