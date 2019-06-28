New organization hopes to lower overdose numbers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We dug into the overdose numbers in Vanderburgh County and now we are learning of a new organization aiming to turn those numbers around.
Newly formed Evansville Recovery Alliance says a syringe was recently found on the Franklin Street bridge sidewalk.
“The number one reason given for not properly disposing of a syringe is fear of felony arrest,” says John Pritchett, member of Evansville Recovery Alliance.
Group leaders, like Pritchett, are working towards a harm reduction efforts for Evansville and even provide free narcan and training without stigma.
Currently, nine Indiana counties have syringe exchange programs. The nearest within the state to us are: Monroe, Scott and Clark.
