New organization hopes to lower overdose numbers
The Vanderburgh County Health Department is introducing a new position to help fight the drug overdose epidemic. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet and Evan Gorman | June 27, 2019 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 8:40 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We dug into the overdose numbers in Vanderburgh County and now we are learning of a new organization aiming to turn those numbers around.

[Vandeburgh Co. Coroner says meth continues to make impact]

Newly formed Evansville Recovery Alliance says a syringe was recently found on the Franklin Street bridge sidewalk.

Found this on the Franklin st bridge on outreach this morning. Sure would be nice if we had sharp disposal containers in Vanderburgh County. Share if you agree

Posted by Evansville Recovery Alliance on Thursday, June 27, 2019

“The number one reason given for not properly disposing of a syringe is fear of felony arrest,” says John Pritchett, member of Evansville Recovery Alliance.

Group leaders, like Pritchett, are working towards a harm reduction efforts for Evansville and even provide free narcan and training without stigma.

Currently, nine Indiana counties have syringe exchange programs. The nearest within the state to us are: Monroe, Scott and Clark.

