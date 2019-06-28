KSP: trooper injured during chase of stolen Owensboro car

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - State Police say a trooper was taken to the hospital after crashing his cruiser during a chase of a stolen car.
According to KSP, the trooper stopped a car, which was later learned to be stolen from Owensboro, on US-431 around 2 p.m. Thursday for speeding. As the trooper walked towards the car, the driver took off and the chase began.
After driving into Muhlenberg County the driver came back into McLean County on KY-81, KSP says.
The news release from KSP says the trooper did not see a sharp curve on Bunn Cobb Road and crashed into an earth embankment.
The driver, identified as Tony Vanover, 50, of Owensboro, was eventually arrested by McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies.
KSP says the trooper suffered minor facial lacerations and was taken to hospital.
