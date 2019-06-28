Ivy Tech Head Start students get dirty celebrating International Mud Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There seems to be a day for everything, even mud.
Saturday is International Mud Day, but day camps and summer programs all over the country celebrated a day early.
Students at Ivy Tech’s Head Start had fun getting dirty playing at different muddy stations. They got to paint with mud, play in a mud kitchen, plant flowers, and play with mud trucks.
“So this is the first year that we’ve really participated on a large scale for International Mud Day," said Head Start Program Supervisor Sarah Curl. "Our coordinator Billy Walker really brought it to our attention that it was coming up and we just kind of thought go big or go home. So Chris Angel donated a truck load of dirt for us and Roe Key donated ten bags of top soil.”
After the fun there was some serious cleanup, which was its own sort of fun, as teachers used hoses to spray their students clean.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.