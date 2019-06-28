Hot and humid weekend weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heat and humidity will be the focus as we head into the weekend.
Today, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° under mostly sunny skies, but it will feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.
Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures around 70°.
The heat and humidity will both increase through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will top out around 90° Saturday with heat index values in the mid 90s. We will climb just a few degrees higher into the lower 90s Sunday through Tuesday, but the heat index values will reach in the upper 90s and possibly even triple digits.
We may see a very slight cooldown as we head toward Independence Day, but rain will also return to the forecast. The next few days look mostly sunny and dry, but there is a slight chance of a few scattered showers and storms beginning Tuesday afternoon and evening and continuing on and off through the 4th of July.
