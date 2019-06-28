Friday’s races at Movieland Speedpark canceled

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s racing at Movieland Speedpark has been canceled.
According to a Facebook post from the park’s owner, there are driver safety issues due to the track’s indicator lights. The owners says they are in the process of replacing the 45-year old electrical system, but they need more time to thoroughly finish the work.
He says the safety of drivers and fans is more important than holding the race. The owner expects racing will be back on next Friday.
