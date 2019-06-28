Friday’s races at Movieland Speedpark canceled

Friday’s races at Movieland Speedpark canceled
The owner says the safety of drivers and fans is more important than holding the race. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | June 28, 2019 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 3:10 PM

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s racing at Movieland Speedpark has been canceled.

According to a Facebook post from the park’s owner, there are driver safety issues due to the track’s indicator lights. The owners says they are in the process of replacing the 45-year old electrical system, but they need more time to thoroughly finish the work.

He says the safety of drivers and fans is more important than holding the race. The owner expects racing will be back on next Friday.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.