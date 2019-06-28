Evansville’s Costco is now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After months of waiting, Costco is now open in Evansville.
Costco held a big grand opening Friday morning.
Tents have been stationed all over town to get folks signed up and hired, and so far the store has signed more than 200 workers.
“We’ve got about 80 percent of our employees came as local hires. We got about 20 percent of folks who transferred in from other existing Costco’s, but that means close to two hundred jobs for the local community," said Hal McCullum, Warehouse Manager.
Company Officials won’t say how many memberships it has sold but do say the numbers are higher than expected.
On Friday, customers will finally be able to step inside the 150 thousand square foot store.
“I’d like to shop most anything. Groceries, anything. It doesn’t take much to please me. So, I’m real excited to get in and see what all kind of stuff they’ve got, 'cause I’ve never been in a Costco before so I’m excited to see this," said Mary Beth Smith, Costco member.
Company officials expect long lines Friday for both checkouts and memberships.
