Evansville woman killed in Colorado rafting accident

DURANGO, Colo. (WFIE/AP) - Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a rafting accident on a guided trip on the San Juan River in southwest Colorado.
The Durango Herald reports 43-year-old Amy Kirsch, of Evansville, was thrown from a raft in a whitewater section of the river north of Pagosa Springs on June 20. Kirsch, who was with her husband and three teenage children, was swept about 3 miles downstream.
A guide in another boat caught up to her on an island in the river and started CPR.
Kirsch, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, was wearing a life jacket, a helmet and either a wetsuit or drysuit when she fell into the water.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Pierre Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday at Resurrection Church.
There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Monday at Resurrection Church, followed by a burial service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
