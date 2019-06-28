Dubois Co. announces amnesty for failing to report child abuse

Dubois Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County law enforcement has announced a limited-time amnesty program for anyone who has failed to report child abuse or neglect, if they come forward by the end of July.
They say in recent weeks, there have been several separate investigations which show repeated instances of adults who have failed to report child abuse as required by law, and several people have been charged with doing so.
“In an effort to hold offenders against children accountable and also get victims help, the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office announces that effective immediately and until July 31, 2019, any person who has reason to suspect abuse may make a report regardless of when the abuse occurred or when the person first learned of it. Those making reports up to July 31, 2019 will not be criminally prosecuted for their failure to report previously; please note that the Department of Child Services may still investigate and take action against caregivers who have failed in their obligations to safeguard the children in their care.” said Dubois County officials.
The statute of limitations for prosecution of some crimes against children allows offenders to be prosecuted up until the victim is 31.
Officials say crimes that happened many years ago should still be reported, even if prosecution of the offender is not possible.
