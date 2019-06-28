Dubois Co. announces amnesty for failing to report child abuse

“In an effort to hold offenders against children accountable and also get victims help, the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office announces that effective immediately and until July 31, 2019, any person who has reason to suspect abuse may make a report regardless of when the abuse occurred or when the person first learned of it. Those making reports up to July 31, 2019 will not be criminally prosecuted for their failure to report previously; please note that the Department of Child Services may still investigate and take action against caregivers who have failed in their obligations to safeguard the children in their care.” said Dubois County officials.