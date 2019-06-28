Driver taken to ER after Daviess Co., Ky. chase

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a chase in Daviess County.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent around 11 p.m. Thursday to check out a report about a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Yelvington Knottsville Rd.
Deputies say while they were talking to the person who made the call, they saw a vehicle sit in the middle of Hwy 662 for about a minute before speeding off on Hwy 405 toward Maceo. They say the vehicle turned onto westbound Hwy 2830 and drove through several yards.
The deputies then initiated a pursuit.
The chase continued onto Hwy 144 where the suspect vehicle got stuck in the median for a moment before speeding off again.
Deputies say the chase came to an end when the suspect vehicle went off the road in the 2500 block of Reid Rd. They say the vehicle went across a ditch and through a wooded area before coming to a stop.
The driver was then taken into custody and taken to the Owensboro Health emergency room for treatment.
The name of the driver, or their condition, has not been released.
