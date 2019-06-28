Daycare owner facing neglect and battery charges after baby has brain bleed

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh daycare owner is accused of injuring a 13-month-old baby in her care.
Elizabeth Dauby is charged with neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.
According to a report from Indiana State Police, Dauby was watching the child back in November when his arms and legs became rigid, and he became unresponsive.
Troopers say the child’s older sibling has seizures, so Dauby initially thought the baby was having one too.
The report says Dauby called the child’s mother, and the mother told Dauby to call for an ambulance.
Once at the hospital, records show it was found that the baby had a brain bleed and other medical issues.
The report shows the child’s mother told officers that Dauby is a close family friend, and all of her children loved going to her home daycare.
Troopers say the mother explained Dauby would never do anything to hurt the baby.
It did say that doctors explained that type of hemorrhaging would likely be caused by something that happened right before the symptoms, and is usually by some form of abuse.
Troopers say during an interview with Dauby and her husband, the husband explained the baby’s older sister hit him in the head with a toy, but it was was not hard enough for him to stop playing. He also said it happened at least three hours before he became unresponsive.
In a document from Riley Hospital, a doctor says the baby has no signs of a bleeding a disorder. The doctor said “... injuries are most characteristic of abusive head trauma... This mechanism would have been so excessive, a reasonable caretaker would be expected to recognize it as dangerous for a child of his age and size.”
The document also says “... long term impact of the injuries may not be known for weeks, months, or even years to come. I would have significant concern for the safety of [the child] or any other dependent in the hands of the caregiver who inflicted his injuries.”
Dauby’s charges were filed June 19. Court records show the warrant for her arrest was served June 22, and she bonded out June 24.
Records show her bond was set at $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.
Dauby is due in court Monday morning.
